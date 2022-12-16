Establishing "Standards of Care" in Medicine - Part 1
A largely autobiographical journey down memory lane of my prematurely ended academic career.
This post originated from an early draft of a previous post (and Op-Ed on Foxnews.com) criticizing California’s new law which makes it essentially “illegal” for doctors there to freely express their opinion on vaccines or other medical matters if they differ from the supposed “consensus.”
In that initial post, I was trying to go deeper into the main lang…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.