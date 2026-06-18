Effect of Mineral-22 on Photosynthetic Activity of Certain Legumes and Cereal Crops
Briones, R., and Kuppusamy Ilangovan. Institute of Engineering, Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM-Iztapalapa), Mexico City, Mexico. 1995
Briones, R., and Kuppusamy Ilangovan. Effect of Mineral-22 on Photosynthetic Activity of Certain Legumes and Cereal Crops. Technical Report No. 3306-3. Institute of Engineering, Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM-Iztapalapa), Mexico City, Mexico. Prepared for Shimanishi Kaken Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan. February 28, 1995.
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