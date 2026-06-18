Kim, Kwi-Gon. Development of Environment-Friendly Agricultural Resources in Taeho Agricultural Hinterland: Final Report. Environmental & Ecological Planning Laboratory, Department of Landscape Architecture, Seoul National University; United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST); Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF); Ministry of Environment (MOE); and KARICO. March 2000.

Un Mineral 22 Reclamation Study Korea 9.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download