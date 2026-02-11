There is something true about FVTV that I haven’t said plainly yet, and it matters more than any individual scientific mechanism laid out in that book. I did not reason my way into writing and researching it. I observed my way into it.

This chapter is not about my life. It’s about how knowledge actually enters the world.

How “From Volcanoes To Vitality” Was Written

My observations of and insights into the effects of mineral coherent water came first, and they never changed. What changed, over and over again, were the explanations I tried to build to provide scientific support for them.

The initial draft of FVTV, which, in retrospect, I hurriedly published on my Substack and began selling via pre-order (thinking the publication date would be by Christmas 2025), was a book on mineral science and was centered on Theory 1.0, which held that Shimanishi’s mineral extract was replenishing major and trace minerals that many people were not getting in their diets. But every time I tried to do a final pass before submitting to my self-publishing firm, I kept pulling on threads or had a discussion with MB about a novel aspect of it, and my insights kept deepening.

I then developed Theory 2.0, which I called the Mineral Spectrum Collapse Theory, thinking that ultra-trace and rare-earth elements had disappeared from our soils, that Shimanishi’s extract was an excellent, highly bioavailable source of them, and that they were “awakening a long-dormant physiology.” During that pass, I dug deep into agricultural science and then came up with yet another new theory that the minerals, via complex biological mechanisms in soil, were making carbon more available to plants, Theory 3.0, the Carbon Collapse Theory.

As I tried to finish that, several insights lined up, and MB and I knew we had arrived at what became Water Coherence Collapse Theory. Then, as I was working through what was then a far shorter section called “After-Revelations” which was originally supposed to be a sort of Epilogue to FVTV shaped by sustained study of ancient texts, I ended up arriving at the Stone-Water Circuit Theory. It was then I realized that it didn’t belong in FVTV, and needed its own covers to inhabit. A 2nd book was born.

When Explanation Failed but Reality Did Not