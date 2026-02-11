I need to say upfront that what follows was not a hypothesis I went looking for. It arrived late. And it arrived with the particular kind of force that certain ideas carry when they land: not as a new belief, but as a new frame that makes an unnerving number of things snap into place.

MB called me when I was, once again, nearing what I believed was the eve of submission. Of the hundreds of calls we have shared, each one bringing some new convergence, this one felt different. He believed he had found scriptural confirmation that the collapse we had been articulating in FVTV was not just modern, but also ancient. Not simply a loss of minerals in bulk, but a failure of the conditions that allow water to carry order, sustain gradients, and coordinate life.

In other words, he believed Water Coherence Collapse had occurred once before.

I did what I always do when someone hands me a claim that big: I tried to break it. I asked AI to help me search widely, not for comforting quotes, but for the repeated structure, the places where Scripture speaks about sources of water, deep systems, fountains, rupture, sealing, and downstream consequences. And the pattern that emerged did not feel like cherry-picking. It felt like Scripture was describing a coupled hydrologic system, and then describing what happens when that system is violently inverted.

For the following, it helps to know that in Scripture, the Great Deep refers to a vast, primordial reservoir of waters beneath the Earth, understood not as a static body of liquid, but as a living source system.

In modern terms, this maps closely onto what we, in our Stone-Water Circuit framework, described as the deep mantle, where enormous quantities of water are stored not as oceans, but bound within minerals as hydroxyl ions. Discoveries involving ringwoodite-bearing diamonds, along with mantle plume studies and deep borehole data, have revealed that the Earth’s interior holds water volumes comparable to, or exceeding, those at the surface.

Within the Stone–Water Circuit, this deep, mineral-bound water functions as the planet’s primary reservoir and pressure-fed supply. Below, we will map the collapse as it presents itself in Scripture: the Great Deep as a source system, the Flood as a rupture, the resealing as a shutoff, and the long biological unwind that follows.

Biblically, the sequence is explicit. In Genesis, the creation account begins with the formation of the Great Deep, the Earth, and the skies above.

“Let there be an expanse in the midst of the waters, and let it separate the waters from the waters.” (Genesis 1:6, ESV)

“God made the expanse and separated the waters that were under the expanse from the waters that were above.” (Genesis 1:7, ESV)

The waters below are repeatedly identified not merely as volume, but as sources: “fountains of the Deep,” or “the Great Deep.” Fountains imply emergence, movement, and renewal. They are not stagnant reservoirs. They are dynamic interfaces between Earth and life.

“Streams came up from the earth and watered the whole surface of the ground.” (Genesis 2:6)

“For the LORD your God is bringing you into a good land, a land of brooks of water, of fountains and springs, flowing out in the valleys and hills; a land of wheat and barley…a land whose stones are iron, and out of whose hills you can dig copper.” (Deuteronomy 8:7–9, ESV)

Here the Deep is being referenced as a source of “precious things”: