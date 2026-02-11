Just as MB had been the one who first led me into alchemy, he had also been doing something else in parallel, almost from the beginning. While I was buried in Hermetic texts, trying to learn their grammar and restraint, he was sending me Scripture, passages, fragments, questions, in messages, in side conversations, in the margins of everything else we were doing.

I resisted going there. Not because I dismissed it, but because I was already too deep. Alchemy had my full attention, and I knew that if I opened Scripture too soon, I would contaminate the work by reading backward, by seeing what I wanted to see instead of what was actually there.

And yet, even while I avoided it, a recognition was already forming. Everything I was learning to see in alchemy; cycles, materials, purification, collapse and return, MB kept insisting was already present in Scripture. Not metaphorically. Literally. I knew I would have to face that claim eventually.

Once we closed the Hermetic canon, I began my deep dive into Scripture.

One World, Two Archives

By the time I turned toward Scripture, I no longer believed I was changing domains.

I followed the same materials I had been studying all along: rock, water, salt, fire. I simply kept following them into a different set of texts. What struck me was how often Scripture returned to these same elements, and how consistently it framed creation, breakdown, purification, and renewal through the same physical processes I had already traced, independently, across geology, biology, chemistry, hydrology, and related sciences

The overlap felt concrete and specific, grounded in how the world actually works.

Scripture sounds like alchemy because it tells the same story from a different angle. Alchemy tracks the process through matter and transformation. Scripture records the same process through time, through events, covenants, failures, renewals, and the words of people trying to understand what they were living through.