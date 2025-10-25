OK, folks, let’s start with the basics:

Elements vs. Minerals

If you remember the periodic table from grade school, Earth contains 118 elements. An element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom, while a mineral is a naturally occurring, inorganic solid with a crystal structure, usually formed from two or more “elements” chemically bonded together.

Apropos of nothing but a fun fact: scientists discovered the last element, “oganesson” (element 118), in 2016. Researchers may discover more, but apparently they will be “very heavy” and “short-lived.”

When you try to categorize minerals, the options seem endless: major vs. trace, essential vs. non-essential, primary vs. secondary (solidification within magma, vs. appearing from erosion), hydrophilic vs. hydrophobic (dissolvable/non-dissolvable), and so on.

Although I will not use this categorization scheme in grouping of minerals, I do feel it important to understand the differences in action between minerals that are “hydrophilic” (water-soluble) and hydrophobic (water-insoluble).

Rocks and soil contain “metallic minerals,” which are hydrophobic and hard for the body to absorb. In contrast, both sulfated and/or plant-derived minerals are hydrophilic—they dissolve in water, carry a negative charge, and the body easily absorbs them.

Hydrophilic minerals deliver much greater benefits and bioavailability. The body barely uses metallic minerals from rocks; it absorbs only a small percentage and expels the rest as waste. (Foreshadowing again—although metallic minerals from rocks are difficult to absorb, if they are sulfated, they dissolve in water, can be ingested, absorbed by the body, and transported into cells).

The point: again, minerals form the very source of physical life. Even metallic minerals play a crucial role in balancing and metabolizing bodily functions. However, you cannot live on soil or rock because they are not alive or enzyme-active, unlike sulfated or plant-derived minerals.

These hydrophilic minerals, unaltered by man-made chemicals, are often described in the literature as, “active” or “living minerals.” In nutritional science, they’re considered to play supportive roles in a wide range of cellular and organ processes.

Categorization Of Minerals And The Needs Of The Human Body