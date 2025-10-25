Protocols and Research Investigations — From Application to Evidence

The story of Themarox now turns from discovery to demonstration—from what has been observed and hypothesized to what must be proven. Across the chapters before this, we traced a single mineral logic uniting the vitality of soil, the metabolism of plants, the physiology of animals, and the resilience of human biology. Now, the task is to measure that logic—systematically, reproducibly, and across scales of life.