When I was reviewing the previous chapter—specifically the one study intervention of “33 different vitamins, minerals, and nutraceuticals” given to 250 healthy patients—it occurred to me that such a regimen is strikingly similar (albeit a little more aggressive) to that of many patients who come to me for care.

Although almost all are quite ill, those who come to me tend to be health-conscious and are well-studied on non-mainstream health topics and therapeutics (which is good - that same trait is why they come to me).

The Birth of “Supplement Syndrome”