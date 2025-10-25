In humans, the mineral story reaches its most complex expression. The same ions that structure soil and energize cells also govern nerve conduction, hormonal balance, detoxification, and hydration. Yet modern life has stripped both soil and body of these subtle elements. Reintroducing them—through balanced water, nutrition, and supplementation—may help restore the electrical and biochemical coherence that supports physiological balance. The following section examines the scientific evidence for mineral replenishment and hydration as the foundation of resilience, energy, and longevity.

Just as minerals animate plants and sustain animals, they are the silent conductors of human vitality—the Earth’s memory written into our own biology.