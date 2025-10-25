Introduction

Optimal vitality in animals—whether pets, fish, or livestock—depends on much more than basic nutrition. Environmental toxins, water quality, and mineral availability are increasingly recognized as critical factors influencing resilience, metabolism, and longevity.

The same electrochemical logic that animates plants continues in the animal kingdom, translated into movement, metabolism, and immunity. Here, minerals leave the soil and enter the bloodstream—serving as cofactors and redox regulators within every physiological system. From fish to livestock, ionic and rare-earth elements help coordinate feed efficiency, enzyme activity, and adaptive responses to oxidative and environmental stress.

Animals demonstrate how mineral balance becomes metabolism—how soil chemistry becomes cellular vitality. The following reviews published research on how mineral-enriched water and feed influence animal physiology across species.