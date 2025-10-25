In Chapters 17 and 18, I provided a highly referenced rebuttal to the wave of disinformation targeting the retail water purification product Adya Clarity. I now want to address a situation I’m involved in that, at first, was a source of discomfort and trepidation—but is no longer.

Know that my initial motivation for writing this series—now a book—shifted. It began with simple intellectual curiosity, which morphed into a motivation to research a potential new support for my patient’s health, then into a desire to help those trying to disseminate the importance of Shimanishi’s discovery (i.e., Bakos and Postawski of Adya Clarity).

The Wake Of The Disinformation Campaign