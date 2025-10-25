Chapter 21: Truth in Transparency: Why I Chose to Step Into the Story
Reconciling scientific discovery, personal conviction, and the uncomfortable realities of purpose.
In Chapters 17 and 18, I provided a highly referenced rebuttal to the wave of disinformation targeting the retail water purification product Adya Clarity. I now want to address a situation I’m involved in that, at first, was a source of discomfort and trepidation—but is no longer.
Know that my initial motivation for writing this series—now a book—shifted. It began with simple intellectual curiosity, which morphed into a motivation to research a potential new support for my patient’s health, then into a desire to help those trying to disseminate the importance of Shimanishi’s discovery (i.e., Bakos and Postawski of Adya Clarity).
The Wake Of The Disinformation Campaign
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.