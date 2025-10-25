While much of this book explores the theoretical foundations and historical context of ionic sulfated trace minerals, the effectiveness of Themarox-derived solutions in purifying water has been well established through independent testing. Laboratory analyses have demonstrated a reduction of over 250 contaminants across multiple categories, including:

Alkylphenols, BPA & Phthalates

Disinfectants & Disinfection Byproducts

Fluoride

Fungicides

Heavy Metals

Herbicides

Insecticides

Pesticides (including glyphosate)

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs)

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)

Polycyclic Aromatic Compounds (PACs)

Solvents

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Semi-Volatile Organic Compounds (SVOCs)

The water purification capabilities of these solutions are not speculative—they are documented, measurable, and reproducible. Shimanishi’s innovative extraction process was granted U.S. Patent 4,776,963 in 1988, formally documenting the novel method for extracting ionic sulfated minerals from biotite mica in bioavailable form.

This chapter presents the scientific evidence supporting these water purification claims, beginning with one of the most comprehensive independent analyses ever conducted on mineral-based water treatment.