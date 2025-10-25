OK folks, we are moving from the problems with the soil - trace mineral deficiency combined with heavy metal excess (TMD/HME) to problems with our drinking water. If you thought it couldn’t get worse, it does. But again, don’t despair, this book is about solutions.

The Problem

Testing of U.S. aquifers has detected thousands of different chemicals in drinking water. More than 100,000 chemicals are used today, with over a thousand new ones being added each year. The range of substances that end up in our water is staggering — from heavy metals and industrial byproducts to pharmaceuticals and microplastics.

Municipal water treatment plants remove many of these pollutants to varying degrees, but substantial gaps remain, especially for “contaminants of emerging concern” that aren’t routinely tested or regulated.