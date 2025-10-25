Here, I will delve back into the new specialty field that I got dragged into mid-career—documenting and describing how regulatory, academic, and media interests attempt to suppress the power of discoveries like Shimanishi’s.

Now, before we delve into the numerous applications of Shimanishi’s Themarox-derived products and how to use them for purifying water, nourishing plants, and everyday hydration/wellbeing, first, I have to address numerous attacks that targeted the product, first in Japan and then later in the U.S. Both aimed to undermine trust in the mineral extract and in those working to bring it to market. Just remember “The Kory Scale” folks.