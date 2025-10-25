A deep but, as you will learn, misplaced, concern about many mineral supplements is that they all contain aluminum (with the possible exception of seaweed derived minerals). By the end of this chapter, you’ll know more about aluminum—its chemistry, abundance, and actual health relevance—than most supposed “experts” that are incessantly warning you about it.

Let’s start by saying this clearly: aluminum is not inherently toxic. In most natural forms, it’s chemically inert, non-bioavailable, and has quietly coexisted with all life on Earth’s surface as the most abundant metal since the beginning.

Aluminum Sulfate: The Engine of Purification