Not that I want you to do this, but if you are uninterested or unknowledgeable in the biochemical and metabolic pathways that I will elucidate in the following, again, I suggest skimming, or just outright skipping to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple: How Nature’s Elements Keep Water, Plants, and People Alive” This way you won’t get annoyed with me or complain that I am being too “scienc-ey.”

When I first began studying trace minerals for my patients, I assumed I was simply searching for missing nutrients. Yet as I delved deeper into the chemistry — from volcanic springs in Japan to my own clinic in the United States — I began to see something larger.

All life, from a sprouting seed to a beating heart, runs on the movement of protons. This subtle flow of charged particles across membranes is called a proton gradient, or proton motive force (PMF), and it is the invisible engine behind ATP, the molecule that powers every cell.

Trace minerals such as iron and sulfur aren’t just ingredients in this process; they are part of the very architecture that makes the engine run. Lightning, sunlight and volcanic ocean emissions on the early Earth created the same raw conditions that cells still use today.

My journey with Themarox and Shimanishi has been an introduction to this hidden current. In this chapter, I want to share how these insights unfolded for me, why they matter, and how we’re now building the next stage of research to explore them further.