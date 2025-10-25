Not that I want you to do this, but if you are uninterested or unknowledgeable in the biochemical and metabolic pathways that I will elucidate in the following, again, I suggest skimming, or just outright skipping to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple: How Nature’s Elements Keep Water, Plants, and People Alive” This way you won’t get annoyed with me or complain that I am being too “scienc-ey.”

Sorry, guys, but the chemistry lesson isn’t over. If you thought that simply having enough iron and sulfur to make enough OH- ions to neutralize ROS would solve everything, you’d still be thinking within the old, “traditional paradigm” of illness and wellness.

What follows is a new framework—one that proposes that “proton-mineral disequilibrium” may be as great (or even greater) a driver of oxidative imbalance as iron-sulfate deficiency itself. To grasp this novel concept, we’ll need to wade into some slightly “headier” waters (as if we haven’t already).