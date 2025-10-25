Again, (sorry but this is Substack so I have to keep repeating this), not that I want you to, but if you are uninterested or unknowledgeable in the biochemical and metabolic pathways that I will elucidate in the following, again, I suggest skimming, or just outright skipping to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple: How Nature’s Elements Keep Water, Plants, and People Alive” This way you won’t get annoyed with me or complain that I am being too “scienc-ey.”

Oxidative stress occurs when the body produces an excess of oxidants called reactive oxygen species (ROS for short).

As you’ll recall, oxidants like ROS are compounds that can “steal” an electron from another compound, causing that compound to destabilize and break down. In short, ROS disrupts normal cellular balance and can interfere with essential functions.

How, you ask? Oh, let me count the ways: