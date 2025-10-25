Again, (sorry but this is Substack so I have to keep repeating this), not that I want you to, but if you are uninterested or unknowledgeable in the biochemical and metabolic pathways that I will elucidate in the following, again, I suggest skimming, or just outright skipping to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple: How Nature’s Elements Keep Water, Plants, and People Alive” This way you won’t get annoyed with me or complain that I am being too “scienc-ey.”

Sulfur - Everything You Wanted To Know But Were Afraid To Ask

Let’s talk about sulfur again. Excited, right? If you are not, you are “dead” wrong my friend. Without sulfur, there is no life. Like water, sulfur is essential—it’s embedded in proteins, metabolism, and cellular communication.

Sulfur’s journey through the human body is one of transformation, touching everything from metabolic regulation to the strength of connective tissues.