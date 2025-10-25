Again, (sorry but this is Substack so I have to keep repeating this), not that I want you to, but if you are uninterested or unknowledgeable in the biochemical and metabolic pathways that I will elucidate in the following, again, I suggest skimming, or just outright skipping to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple: How Nature’s Elements Keep Water, Plants, and People Alive” This way you won’t get annoyed with me or complain that I am being too “scienc-ey.”

You might be thinking, “Pierre, are you suggesting that these minerals influence the way water behaves on multiple levels—chemically, structurally, and electrically?” Exactly.

Through its ionic composition, Themarox increases the electrical conductivity (EC) of water—a measure of how easily electric current passes through a solution. EC reflects the presence of charged particles, mainly dissolved minerals and ions, which play a critical role in water’s energetic and reactive properties.

As EC rises within a healthy range, it indicates improved ion mobility and charge balance—factors that contribute to more stable oxidation–reduction dynamics and more efficient mineral interactions. These are not just chemical curiosities; they’re foundational to how water supports natural processes in both environmental and biological contexts.

To understand this one, you first have to know what TDS and EC are. TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids (not “Trump Derangement Syndrome” you dummy) and EC stands for electrical conductivity. TDS sounds bad doesn’t it? I mean who wants a bunch of dissolved solids (like toxins) in their water? For sure, it can be bad, but it doesn’t have to be, as there is both “good” TDS and “bad” TDS. Let’s break it down.