Again, (sorry but this is Substack so I have to keep repeating this for this multi-sectioned chapter), not that I want you to, but if you are uninterested or unknowledgeable in the biochemical and metabolic pathways that I will elucidate in the following, again, I suggest skimming, or just outright skipping to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple: How Nature’s Elements Keep Water, Plants, and People Alive” This way you won’t get annoyed with me or complain that I am being too “scienc-ey.”

Oxidation - How Themarox Enhances Oxidative Balance in Water

We’ve already covered how Themarox promotes flocculation—binding suspended particles and causing them to settle out of solution. Over 250 possible contaminants that can be neutralized or rendered less active are listed here. But what about the role of oxidation itself in water balance?

One of the remarkable observations about Themarox is its ability to enhance the oxidation–reduction potential (ORP) of water—an important measure of how effectively a water system can break down or transform organic materials. Although covered in earlier chapters, let’s cover “re-dox” reactions again so it’s “fresh.”

Oxidation vs. Reduction

Electrons are the “currency” of energy.

Reactions that move electrons around power chemistry and biology.

Oxidation = losing electrons.

The molecule/atom gives electrons away and becomes more positively charged (or less negative).

Mnemonic: OIL = Oxidation Is Loss (of electrons).

Reduction = gaining electrons.

The molecule/atom accepts electrons and becomes more negatively charged (or less positive).

Mnemonic: RIG = Reduction Is Gain (of electrons).

Oxidizing agent : the taker. It takes electrons from something else (so it gets reduced).

Reducing agent: the giver. It gives electrons to something else (so it gets oxidized).

Historically, oxidation meant “adding oxygen” (iron → rust), and reduction meant “removing oxygen” (ore → metal). Today we define them by electron flow, which covers all cases—even when no oxygen is involved.

Rusting iron : Iron atoms lose electrons to oxygen → iron oxide (oxidation).

Browning apple : Phenolic compounds lose electrons → brown pigments (oxidation).

Bleach/disinfectants : Strong oxidizers pull electrons from microbial molecules → they break.

Rechargeable battery: One side oxidizes (releases electrons to the circuit), the other reduces (accepts electrons). When you charge it, the directions reverse.

In biology (why you care)