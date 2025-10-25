Flocculation and Purification

Themarox removes toxins and contaminants primarily through flocculation, a process in which suspended contaminants—both soluble and insoluble—aggregate into larger, removable particles.

The key minerals responsible are ionic forms of iron, aluminum (as alum), magnesium, and calcium, all present as soluble (dissolvable) sulfates, along with a diverse spectrum of trace elements.

Electrostatic Attraction

These minerals carry electrical charges that attract oppositely charged particles such as colloids, dissolved metals, and organic molecules dispersed in water. By neutralizing the charges on these pollutants, the minerals allow them to clump together (flocculate) into visible clusters—a process known as flocculation and agglutination. The resulting aggregates become heavier and settle at the bottom (a process called deposition), effectively removing the contaminants from suspension.