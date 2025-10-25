We’ve now reached the midpoint of our journey into the science of major, trace, ultratrace, and rare-earth minerals. Up to this point, we have explored the troubling negative impacts of widespread deficiencies on water, plant, and human health.

But, before we do the “deep dive” into the unique, fascinating (to me at least) and granular aspects of the biochemical mechanisms of Shimanishi’s mineral complex in water, plant, and animal physiology — it’s worth pausing to summarize what we do and don’t know about mineral science.

Well-Defined Areas Of Mineral Science

Physiology Of Major Minerals

The functions of major minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, sulfur, sodium, chloride) are broadly established in both medical literature and clinical practice. These elements are central to muscle/nerve function, bone health, electrolyte balance, energy production, and enzymatic activity. are broadly established in medical literature and clinical practice.