Peer-Reviewed Evidence-Base

At this point in our exploration of the global consequences of trace mineral depletion and heavy metal excess in our soils—and the warnings of visionary thinkers about the hazards this poses—it’s natural to ask: can restoring minerals tangibly improve health, beyond the theoretical?

While the evidence is still emerging, intriguing case studies and a growing body of preliminary research suggest that mineral-rich environments and therapies may hold considerable promise.

This chapter brings together clinical anecdotes, early studies and compelling hypotheses. Here, readers will encounter the fascinating frontier where scientific inquiry meets therapeutic possibility, setting the stage for later chapters on the unique biochemistry of volcanic-derived trace minerals.