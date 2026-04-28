Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Colin Driscoll's avatar
Colin Driscoll
4d

Having followed this book from the beginning some months ago, my first physical cue, as I walk the pups on this spring morning, starting the book anew, was 'a rush of goose bumps', listening to the dedication.

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Colin Driscoll's avatar
Colin Driscoll
1d

I've been through the whole thing, earlier version & now. It's an intellectual masterpiece. I say this, as I've followed 'hints' at intellectual design throughout your journey.

I've spotted the progression, cheering each hint. You've broadened my thought process regarding 'alchemy', which I may have totally dismissed, through your intellectual approach and rigor, knowing the sharing of this would be controversial.

Lisa helped me with a bulk purchase of FVTV & CLO2 (10 I think), so I'd like to do the kindle & hardcopy bulk combo on this as well.

As you say, it's foundational to FVTV.

It blows me away that your earlier iteration of Blueprint received low likes, unlike FVTV, and this Blueprint itteration, seems wofully underappreciated as well.

Rather than read, I listen, but fully intend to read the series again & comment in more detail.

As this is foundational, please have her send me a link to the DOUBLE bulk pack, if she feels up to it.

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