Dear Lisa,

Every author writes that they could not have done it without their spouse. In our case, that sentence is not a nicety; it is the central truth. These past months asked more of you than any other project I have ever undertaken. You lived beside a man who disappeared into his office for endless hours, woke in the middle of the night to chase ideas, and let a book grow larger and more demanding with each passing week. You listened patiently as I talked through unfamiliar territories, alchemy, scripture, coherence, and God, subjects that must have sounded, at times, more like obsessions than chapters.

You gave me the freedom to spend long days and, most sacrificially, evenings on the phone with Matt, wandering down intellectual paths that, for a long time, kept multiplying rather than resolving. Despite the irony of being Swedish and famously intolerant of cold weather, you agreed to be snowed in with me in a cabin in Montana for seven weeks, far from friends and your routines, while I wrote eighteen hours a day and lost all sense of time. You were working tirelessly to build Aurmina yet still carried the quiet burden of my absence even when we were in the same room. I know the days were long, and that I often failed to give you the walks, the conversations, and the shared life you deserved, but never forget The Herb & Omni in Whitefish, the restaurant you discovered, which served us the best meals we have ever shared. Those evenings became our small islands of normalcy, the brightest markers in an otherwise relentless stretch of work.

Through it all, you offered patience when I was distracted, understanding when I was consumed, and love when I was least able to return it in equal measure. This book bears my name on the cover, but it carries your endurance on every page. Without your steady support, your willingness to endure the solitude that my writing imposed, and your quiet belief that the work mattered even when it overwhelmed our lives, these words would never have come into being.

With all my love, awe, and gratitude,

Your husband, Pierre

Author’s Note

Some discoveries begin with a question.

Others begin with something seen so clearly that you cannot look away..

In this case, it was a tree growing out of rock.

In a volcanic region of Japan, a Japanese engineer named Asao Shimanishi found himself staring at exactly that sight: a mature tree rising from a narrow crack in a granite boulder, its trunk steady, its canopy full, the whole organism thriving in what appeared to be bare rock.

Something about the moment held his attention. Trees require nutrients, water, and energy. In ordinary circumstances, those come through the soil. Here, the soil was absent. The roots disappeared directly into the rock’s fissure.

The question that formed in his mind was simple: what, exactly, was feeding the tree?

Rocks in volcanic regions contain an extraordinary spectrum of minerals, and Shimanishi began to wonder whether those minerals, interacting with water moving through microscopic fractures, might provide the energy that sustained the plant. Curiosity turned into investigation. Investigation turned into experiment.

What followed was nearly two decades of work exploring how to extract volcanic minerals from rock. Shimanishi eventually succeeded in transforming the mineral architecture of rock into a water-soluble form, producing a liquid extract containing an unusually broad spectrum of elements released from the original mica lattice.

Yet the most interesting part of the discovery was not the minerals themselves.

It was what happened when those minerals entered water.

The water began to behave differently. Suspended particles clumped together and settled. Biological systems responded in ways that suggested a change in the underlying electrochemical environment. Agriculture, aquaculture, and water purification all showed unexpected improvements.

Years later, reflecting on the process that had led him there, Shimanishi summarized the realization in a single sentence:

“In the beginning there was a rock.”

The line captured a geological truth that had gradually revealed itself through experiment. Mineral surfaces shape water’s behavior, and water carries the gradients that sustain biological activity.

As I studied what Shimanishi had uncovered, the implications widened. The system he had exposed looked like a fundamental pattern, a mineral-water circuit linking geology, chemistry, and life.

Recognizing that structure marked the beginning of the work that eventually became this book. It also changed the order in which I had to tell the story.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

From Research to Practice - Links Below Image

Aurmina – The Mineral Extract For Naturally Vitalized Drinking Water

Primora Bio - Bringing Life Back To Soil

Leading Edge Clinic - Tele-Medicine Clinic Caring For Patients in All 50 States

The War on Ivermectin - The Medicine That Could have Ended the Pandemic

The Blueprint of Life - The Hidden Architecture That Powers Life and Health

From Volcanoes to Vitality -The Untold Story of Asao Shimanishi

The War on Chlorine Dioxide - The Medicine That Could End Medicine