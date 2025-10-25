Appendix A: The Line I Swore Not to Cross (and Why I Chose to Step Over It)
When a discovery holds the power to heal the planet, neutrality becomes complicity.
Seeing the Bigger Picture
Spending time with Matt and Kacper revealed a strong humanitarian spirit behind their work. At some point, my perspective shifted from simple curiosity and therapeutic research interests to a realization of the project’s greater potential. I saw how absolutely and terrifyingly BIG that Shimanishi’s discovery could be in terms of its impacts on human and environmental well-being.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.