Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
4dEdited

Well, Dr. Kory you haven't really changed careers. Good health starts from the ground up. You are now taking a different approach to restore people to good health and help people start a path to good health before they need your services in the ICU. We need to start cultivating a society that understands health is never going to be found at the end of a needle or in a bottle of pills. Of course they have their place because there are illnesses that are genetic and rare that no matter how well you take care of your body science needs to assist. But the majority of illness today is cause by an unhealthy lifestyle over many years. I have worked hard for the last 47 years to live healthy and at 77 I do not take as much as an aspirin. I think you are on the right track and a wide open field to really help people live healthy lives. THANK YOU

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Patricia Jensen's avatar
Patricia Jensen
4d

What an amazing human you are Dr. Kory. From the day you stood against the Satanic giant killing humanity to now, I can't thank you enough. May God protect you as you continue to bless humanity with your courage and ingenuity. Just wish I had more years ahead of me as this battle between good and evil continues. Want to try your products for growing a few herbs, carrots and tomatoes in my pots.

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