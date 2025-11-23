For the mineral-minions reading my Substack-serially published book, “From Volcanoes to Vitality,” today is Chapter 17.

A deep and, as you will learn, misplaced concern about many mineral supplements is that most contain aluminum (with the possible exception of seaweed-derived minerals). By the end of this chapter, you’ll know more about aluminum—its chemistry, abundance, and actual health relevance—than most supposed “experts” that are incessantly warning you about it.

Let’s start by saying this clearly: aluminum is not inherently toxic. In most natural forms, it’s chemically inert, non-bioavailable, and has quietly coexisted with all life on Earth’s surface as the most abundant metal since the beginning.

Aluminum as Nature’s Water Purifier

Far from being a “contaminant,” naturally occurring aluminum complexes— especially aluminum sulfate, aluminosilicates, or Al-oxyhydroxides — act as a flocculant and co-precipitant in water. That means it helps bind and remove:

Heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury)

Organic pollutants

Microbes and suspended solids

These complexes settle out as sediments or clays, leaving the water above cleaner and less reactive. This is the same principle behind alum-based water purification systems, which replicate what nature does every day in streams, springs, and aquifers.

So, aluminum in water doesn’t automatically mean “toxic.” In its complexed, mineralized form, it’s protective.

How This Works Geochemically

Aluminum’s trivalent charge (Al³⁺) gives it strong affinity for negatively charged species like phosphate groups, humic/fulvic acids, and sulfate and silicate anions

In low-pH, sulfate-rich environments (like volcanic springs), Al³⁺ and Fe³⁺ form natural co-precipitation matrices. These networks trap impurities while allowing proton and mineral flow — a dynamic that literally cleanses and structures the water column.

That’s why many ancient healing springs (e.g., Ojo Caliente, Lourdes, Beppu) contain measurable aluminum but show no toxicity. Aluminum is bound as Al-silicates or Al-sulfates, which remain inert and clarify the water rather than contaminate it.

The Proton–Mineral Gradient Perspective

If you recall Chapter14E (my favorite and the most important of the “heavy science” chapters) where I presented a novel biochemistry conceptual framework of a proton–mineral Gradient, aluminum acts like a proton stabilizer in water:

It buffers pH by exchanging protons in its hydrated shell (Al(H₂O)₆³⁺ ↔ Al(OH)ₓ complexes).

It binds oxidized impurities , maintaining redox balance and preserving negative ORP.

It anchors the colloidal matrix where protons can move freely without collapsing the mineral lattice.

In other words, aluminum keeps the field clean — allowing protons and essential trace minerals to circulate without being tied up by toxins. So yes — aluminum’s role in water mirrors its role in the crust: It doesn’t feed life directly; it protects the conditions that make life possible.

This isn’t fringe chemistry. It’s one of humanity’s oldest and safest purification technologies.

As early as 2000 B.C., Egyptians and Romans clarified drinking water with “aluminous earth,” lime, and salts to precipitate impurities.

Today, virtually every municipal water system on Earth still relies on aluminum salts to remove contaminants. Aurmina simply revives this ancient, proven chemistry.

Form and Function

Critics love to shout “toxic aluminum!”—but they ignore a basic principle of chemistry: the form of a substance determines its behavior and safety.

Metallic aluminum (cookware, foil, industrial dust) is not the same as ionic aluminum in natural minerals.

By contrast, the aluminum in Aurmina exists in a naturally complexed, non-bioavailable mineral form—similar to the stable aluminum compounds commonly found in:

Natural mineral springs

Volcanic mineral waters

Clay minerals such as bentonite, montmorillonite, and French green clay

Aluminosilicates (naturally occurring aluminum–silicate minerals that make up much of the Earth’s crust)

Fulvic and humic acid complexes

In all these natural sources, aluminum exists as part of a stable mineral lattice, not as a free ion.

Context: Aluminum Is Everywhere

Aluminum is everywhere. Literally, it’s the third most abundant element in the crust and sits in every almond, apple, oat, berry, bean, beet, spice, and tea leaf on Earth. If aluminum were inherently dangerous in its natural forms, humanity would’ve gone extinct around the time we first ate a carrot.

Average daily intake: 7–9 mg of aluminum from food, soil, and water.

A single potato contains about 100 ppm (≈ 17 mg) of aluminum — over 100× more than a liter of Themarox-treated water.

In short, although aluminum is everywhere, there is an immense, undifferentiated fear of aluminum. That’s the actual contaminant.

The Math: Real-World Exposure

Themarox concentrate contains about 1,000 ppm of aluminum—but no one drinks it. Aurmina (which more and more people are using to treat their drinking water, thank you), is made by diluting Themarox 10X (e.g., one part Themarox, nine parts water). Then, when Aurmina is used to purify (and structure!) a gallon of your drinking water, only 1 teaspoon (5ml) of Aurmina is needed. At this point, the resulting water has < 1 mg/L aluminum, and that is before flocculation!.

During purification, 80–90% of that aluminum precipitates out with impurities.

Final water: ~0.1 mg/L aluminum (from extensive third-party testing of three samples, two actually had no detectable aluminum).

WHO limit: ≤ 0.9 mg/L

Fun fact: EPA and WHO limits are actually NOT safety limits, they are “cosmetic limits. What? Follow along, my friend.

Misunderstanding the “Aluminum Limit”

1. The EPA number isn’t a health standard.

The 0.05–0.2 mg/L “limit” people quote comes from a Secondary Maximum Contaminant Level (SMCL) — not a health-based rule. Secondary standards are for aesthetics—taste, color, and cloudiness—not toxicity.

As the EPA puts it:

“Secondary standards are non-enforceable guidelines regulating contaminants that cause cosmetic or aesthetic effects.” (40 CFR § 143.3) In short, the value was chosen because aluminum can make water cloudy and clog pipes, not because it harms humans.

2. There’s no U.S. health limit for aluminum in water.

EPA never set a primary (toxicological) MCL because:

There’s no solid evidence that normal oral aluminum exposure harms healthy people.

Aluminum is naturally abundant in soil and water, and diet contributes far more exposure than drinking water ever could.

If aluminum were dangerous at low levels, it would have a primary limit, like arsenic or lead. It doesn’t.

3. A common error: treating an aesthetic guideline like a toxicity threshold.

People often assume:

“EPA recommends ≤ 0.2 mg/L” = “Aluminum is toxic above 0.2 mg/L.”

Not true. Again, that number simply avoids cloudy pipes and stained laundry—not disease.

4. Real toxicology limits are 100× higher.

Health agencies that do assess risk—EFSA and JECFA—set tolerable weekly intakes at:

EFSA: 1 mg/kg/week

JECFA: 2 mg/kg/week

That’s about 10–20 mg/day for a 70 kg adult from all sources. To reach that from water at 0.2 mg/L, you’d need to drink 50–100 liters a day.

So: EPA’s number keeps your water clear, not your health protected. There’s no health-based “aluminum limit” in U.S. law—because the science never justified one, given it is ubiquitous in our foods and water, because again, it is omnipresent in the Earth’s crust.

So, with that in mind, lets think about the amount of aluminum in Aurmina-treated water compared to everyday foods:

One potato adds around 170× more non-toxic aluminum to your diet than a liter of Themarox-treated water.

Aluminum Silicate in Table Salt

I still remember the first time I offered Lisa a salt shaker when we were out eating. She pushed it away like it was radioactive and said, ‘I don’t use commercial salt — it has aluminum in it.’

Back then, my reaction was “Yeesh, yet another cheap toxin they slip into our food to make it look or taste good.” Fast-forward to today, and my thoughts would be closer to, “damn those friggin globalist eugenicists are trying to kill us all to keep the planet for themselves.”

The journey from naïve physician to seasoned dissident has been… educational to say the least.

The reality is that almost no salt manufacturers use alumina trihydrate as an anti-caking agent anymore, but that is not because it was found to be harmful; it was in response to (mistaken) consumer protection!

Basically, around the 1990s–2000s, health blogs (not this one), natural-food movements, and early internet forums began circulating claims like: