Author’s Note: About This Abridged Edition: A Quick Note Before You Dive In

I know not everyone has the time (or patience) to read a 60,000-word book — especially one that wades deep into biochemistry, history, and the physics of water. So, with the help of AI, I created this abridged version — a fast, 7,500-word tour through the key ideas and discoveries from the full manuscript.

Fair warning: I didn’t personally write this version. My AI collaborator condensed it from the original, which means it won’t have the same rhythm, humor, or storytelling you’d find in my full book. (In other words, it’s smarter than me in some ways — just less fun at parties.)

Still, it captures the essence — how trace minerals, ionic chemistry, and the structure of water may hold the key to restoring balance in both nature and health. Think of it as the “CliffsNotes” version: clear, concise, and hopefully inspiring enough.

If this shorter version intrigues you, I hope it serves as a gateway — an invitation to dive into the complete book, where the full story, the science, and the human drama really unfold.

— Pierre Kory, MD, MPA

(with generous AI assistance)

*If any of these abbreviated chapters motivate you to read the whole chapter, I have helpfully included a link in the title of the shortened version below.

Preface: Guided by Brilliance - The Mentors Who Lit My Path