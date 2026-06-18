A Preliminary Study of a Novel Product to Reduce Contamination in Plants In Vivo: Cannabis Field Study on Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Cannabinoids, Terpenes, and Mold.
Drops of Balance. A Preliminary Study of a Novel Product to Reduce Contamination in Plants: Cannabis Field Study on Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Cannabinoids, Terpenes, and Mold. Field study report
Drops of Balance. A Preliminary Study of a Novel Product to Reduce Contamination in Plants In Vivo: Cannabis Field Study on Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Cannabinoids, Terpenes, and Mold. Field study report, final draft, December 15, 2023.
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