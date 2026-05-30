Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Cassandra Gumpert's avatar
Cassandra Gumpert
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I am humbled by the words in this letter. I am also stunned that this man is still standing.

The level of rage and complete frustration I felt after reading about the Grenon family in your books, deflated after reading this letter. Such a pure and generous heart. What an amazing family, what an amazing man - to continue in service after he has been so thoroughly betrayed. I sure cried for him and for his family! Five boys growing up without their dad…They don’t need my rage or my tears, but I imagine they could use more donations. I followed your lead and made a donation. Also, I purchased two of Mark’s books.

I hope this helps.

I am very grateful to them and I’m grateful to you, Dr Kory. I’ve bought your books, and have been enlightened. I drink your structured water and it is delicious. This year my garden will hopefully produce more because of your research and my new soil trio.

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