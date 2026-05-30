**Excerpted from the Epilogue, Movement I of The Blueprint of Life, shipping mid-June.

For those unfamiliar with the Grenon family’s persecution, I’ll begin with a brief summary excerpted from my book, The War On Chlorine Dioxide. I will then share a recent letter I received from Jonathan Grenon, who is still incarcerated at the federal prison in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

Mark Grenon spent most of his life as a missionary pilot, ferrying missionaries around the Caribbean and choosing service over wealth. When he discovered chlorine dioxide (MMS) through Jim Humble, he threw himself into refining protocols, gathering thousands of testimonies, and teaching people to make it cheaply at home rather than commercializing it. To shield that work from what is now widely recognized as a pharma‑legal monopoly, he and Humble co‑founded the non‑religious Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, through which he and his sons trained thousands and reached over 100 countries with seminars, a documentary, and podcasts. Then, as COVID emerged, the crackdown began: an April 2020 FDA warning, armed raids, his arrest and extradition from Colombia, and stiff federal prison sentences for him and his sons, even after they stopped selling and instead started giving away MMS. The government took these actions because, as stated in the FDA letter, chlorine dioxide was an unapproved new drug that was being misbranded as a Covid cure. In October 2023, the Grenons were sentenced in federal court. Mark and Joseph received 5 years for “conspiracy to defraud the United States.” Originally, their contempt-of-court charges carried a life sentence, but Colombia does not allow extradition for life sentences. The U.S. then dropped those charges to secure extradition. Jonathan and Jordan, however, were sentenced to 5 years on the conspiracy charge, plus an additional 7.5 years for contempt of court, for a total of 12.5 years. None had prior criminal records, yet all were denied bail as “dangers to society” and received maximum first-offense sentences. The contempt-of-court sentence is the 4th-longest in U.S. legal history. Legal defense fund is HERE.

Letter To President Trump From Mark Grenon 175KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In recent posts, I explored my insights and developing understanding of order within the sciences. I followed it through water, minerals, biology, physics, sound, and plants, watching the same principle appear again and again: life holds together when its parts remain aligned.

But alignment is not only a property of systems. It is also revealed in a person.

Under pressure, a human being reveals what they are ordered around: comfort, safety, reputation, greed, and fear — or truth, courage, sacrifice, love, and God.

That is why I want to share the following letter.

It came from Mark’s son, Jonathan Grenon, who wrote to me from prison after reading my book, The War on Chlorine Dioxide. I am sharing it because it struck me as one of the most powerful and inspiring human examples of alignment under pressure that I have encountered in these last six years.

Here is a man separated from his wife and children, living under conditions most people could not endure, and yet his letter does not primarily transmit bitterness. It transmits faith, endurance, service, warning, and love. He writes as someone who has been deprived of almost everything, but not broken in spirit; a man who has lost his freedom, but not his center.

In Scripture, judgment is exposure. It is the moment when adversity strips away appearances and reveals what people are truly ordered around. In leaders, it can reveal cowardice, self-protection, greed, and fear. In a man like Jonathan, it can reveal the opposite: courage, service, humility, love, and dependence on God when every worldly support has been stripped away.

Jonathan’s letter is what alignment looks like when the system bears down.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about, your support is greatly appreciated.

Hello Dr. Kory,

My name is Jonathan Grenon. My dad, Mark Grenon, sent me a copy of your book, The War On Chlorine Dioxide.

First, I want to thank you for your efforts to reveal the truth. By doing this, you are exposing the evil that has been going on for so many years. And I want to bless you, my brother, in the name of the LORD Jesus Christ.

Here is a question I ask myself; I imagine you have, too. What makes a man risk everything for the truth? What is in us that pushes us onward, (I wrote this word before I read the end of your book, your last word, it isn’t a coincidence, is it? I don’t believe in coincidences, by the way.) when we know that we will have to take on the “whole world”?

The Word of God says in Romans 8:31 — “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?”

The context of that passage doesn’t mean people won’t be against us. It means that it doesn’t matter if the whole world is against us, we are on the winning side!!! God’s side!!!

My family has suffered very much and continues to. But when I turn to Jesus and keep my eyes on Him, the things of this world do grow dimmer. And the light of Truth shines so much brighter. But the darkness in this world does not like that because it brings all their evil to the light.

So it is a sign we are on the right path when we are attacked by evil, and we must stand firm, we must hold the line, so to speak. Not only are people’s lives at stake, but their souls are also.

I have seen many people in prison come to Jesus and be healed spiritually, mentally, and physically. Through faith and prayer first and foremost, but also ingenuity. I have learned how to make healing remedies with what I can get in prison. For most, it seems impossible, but I have seen people healed by things they take for granted.

When Covid was at its “high times,” and I was in my hardest times — 23 hours a day locked in a cell, sometimes 72 hours before being able to shower or anything outside a cell — well, I would come out and give guys a concoction of vinegar, olive oil, chili and hot sauces, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and jalapeno juices mixed together.

I saw men healed of Covid within 3–5 days, mostly, maybe a week. But if not, they would suffer for weeks on end. And if they reported it, they were sent to the SHU (Special Housing Unit, it wasn’t so special). So people began to not say they had it, and would come to me, and I would help them.

Then, also, people suffering from stomach ailments, I made a thing with oatmeal and honey that helped. (When I could get honey). One time, a guy named Johnny was healed from something in his stomach. He hadn’t eaten in over 30 days and was wasting away, and they just let him.

So I went and prayed with him, Dad was there. And the Holy Spirit whispered in my ear while in prayer, give him warm water and salt. Within 3 days, he was eating, and we started to build up bacteria in his stomach from the oatmeal-honey mix. Dad knows what we did and I have written about it before.

People also would come to me for healing and prayer, and I willingly dedicated my time. For I do what I do for my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. As I do unto others, I do unto my LORD.

You see, we tend to give up doing right because men do us wrong more and more as we stand for the truth. So how do we push on? I believe that God is the One to whom the credit is due. I believe all good things come from God. Through anyone He so chooses.

But when one wants to co-participate (Might not be a word, but you get my drift) in His work, I believe miracles will flow through us. As a seed dies when buried, it then comes to life and bears fruit. So shall we, if our ground is right. I hope you understand what I mean by ground.

Where is your heart, my brother? What if your will, your life, is ripped away before your eyes? What do you live for? When all is lost, no matter how much right that you do, what does one live for? That is when one finds what truly matters.

As you continue to reveal the truth, my brother, and stand against the powers that be, you must put on the armor of God. After reading your book, I can see that you have the spark that is needed to reveal that truth, and I can see that you are doing it. You are on that path, that fight. It is encouraging to me.

But I want you to know it has to be all or nothing. Are you willing to give your whole life for this fight? The test only gets harder; it doesn’t lighten up, so to speak.

God has been good to my family and me for sure, but there have been no breaks. I haven’t won one of the battles against this evil system, in their unlawful system that is. They have even violated their own evil laws; they break their own laws just to do us wrong.

Therefore, when evil attacks, they are exposed. You see, evil can’t handle the truth, it makes them itch, and they have to scratch that itch, heck, they have to tear at it. But the more they tear, the more we see them. But our job is to take the hits, and they can be heavy hits.

If I seem strong and determined, believe me you, I am a broken man. I have 5 boys and can’t be there for them or my wife and my mother. I have only seen my little boy Jack 1 time since he was born 3 months after I was locked up. I could go on for a long time about the abuse they have done to my family and me, in so many ways, and will one day do so.

But I am growing stronger by the day, thanks be to God. For when I am weak, I am strong. And so is my family. All glory be to Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. If the LORD Jesus Christ isn’t first in your life, you won’t be able to make it through. Your strength will run out, brother.

I have seen it before from some of the “greatest.” Jim Humble, a man I love so dearly and spent much time with in this mission that I am still in. When we were attacked, he separated from us. If I recall correctly, he stopped emailing me and had no contact with me. I never got to say goodbye; that hurt me a lot. I understood then and do now, that he at 80+ years didn’t want to stand up to the evil government, and I mean right in their face as we did. I don’t blame him, but it still hurt.

People who followed us and even helped teach with us would write and say they didn’t want me contacting them because we were “too hot.” Were we stupid, naive, or just plain innocent to what they would do to us? Not entirely. I knew the wickedness behind the scenes, in the spiritual realm where Satan dwells. So, what I didn’t know about this system and the corruption through and through, I did know who was and is behind it. Satan, that evil devil he is. So yes, we expected an attack.

But I never thought that God would allow it to be this long; maybe I was naive. Expecting God to work on my timeline. You see, people tend to mix up the meanings of hope and expectations. (That will be for another letter.)

I know you understand some of what I am saying, as people have vilified you and abandoned you as well. But I want you to know these were people who fought alongside us to prove that MMS is for real. The ones who said — “To the death, no matter what.”

Heck, I was about to quit when they sent us the injunctions. I would be in the back yard praying on my knees, asking God what I should do. My son, Jonny, who was 12 then and 18 now, said “dad you have to go on, what you do is what you do.”

Also, Dad sent me a testimony of a child overcoming autism and reminding me why we do what we do. I can only say I never quit because my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ has called me for this time, He carries and carries me. Therefore I can’t quit.

Don’t think I am doubting you my brother, I admire that you are willing to risk all for the truth. All I am saying is your strength will run out, so get it from where it can’t run out. Because things are only going to get worse.

Just recently, my lawyer (for the appeals, a lawyer was needed), after the denial of our appeal, sent in a motion for rehearing en banc, where he is stating that the appeals court wrongfully denied our appeal on the point of the 1st Amendment and the RFRA, and their “reason” was not valid. If you get to read it on Pacer, check it out; it is good. But it shows how this system is blatantly doing what they want, no rights are upheld at all. In your face basically is what they say.

I hope I didn’t take too much of your time, and I want to thank you again for your stand. At times, I have felt and feel so alone in this battle that no one wants to speak up for us. Which is what happened when this all went down years ago. Everyone went silent, I mean, everyone. Very few people spoke up for us, if any at all, and when they did, it was not in our faces; we were ignored in many ways.

May God bless you,

Jonathan David

A servant of the LORD

From the first time I Jonathan’s letter, I understood it as testimony. It showed what pressure can reveal in a human being when nearly every worldly support has been taken away. The system had power over his body, his location, his time, and his access to his family. But it had not gained power over the thing around which he was most ordered.

That is why the letter belongs here. The final chapter of the book described judgment as exposure. Jonathan’s letter shows exposure operating at the level of the soul.

Appeal To My Readers

Jonathan Grenon and his family have paid an extraordinary price for standing up for humanity. His letter reveals a man enduring suffering with faith, humility, and courage, while separated from his wife, children, and life outside prison.

His legal fight is not over. He, his brother and his family continue to face the financial burden of appeals, filings, and ongoing legal work against a system with vastly greater resources.

If Jonathan’s letter moved you, and if you believe that no family should have to stand alone against the full weight of the government, please consider contributing to their legal defense fund.

This is not only about one man’s case. It is about whether ordinary people still have a fighting chance when the full weight of institutional power is brought against them. It is about due process, conscience, religious liberty, and the right to keep standing when the system arrayed against you seems terrifying, vast, and nearly impossible to defeat.

Any amount helps. More than that, it lets Jonathan and his family know they have not been forgotten. Again, please consider donating to the Grenons’ legal defense fund. I just donated.

Mark Grenon’s Latest Book:

I also want to encourage all to purchase and read Mark Grenon’s newly published 4th book. It describes how to practice self-care with chlorine dioxide based on his experience treating many thousands of people worldwide and helping restore health across a broad range of illnesses.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about, your support is greatly appreciated.

Note to readers:

This book began with a volcanic, deep-earth mineral extract that seemed to do something unusual: open rock, render minerals mobile, and transform water through contact with that chemistry.

Aurmina, a name we arrived at before the full meaning of this work had unfolded, means “golden mineral essence.” It is one practical expression of that journey through drinking water.

Primora Bio emerged from the same effort, carrying mineral-conditioned water into soil, crops, plants, and animals.

For readers who want the work to leave the page and enter the world, these are our first attempts to carry it forward.

From Research to Practice - Links Below Image

Aurmina – The Mineral Extract For Naturally Vitalized Drinking Water

Primora Bio - Bringing Life Back To Soil

Leading Edge Clinic - Tele-Medicine Clinic Caring For Patients in All 50 States

The War on Ivermectin - The Medicine That Could have Ended the Pandemic

The Blueprint of Life - The Hidden Architecture That Powers Life and Health

From Volcanoes to Vitality -The Untold Story of Asao Shimanishi

The War on Chlorine Dioxide - The Medicine That Could End Medicine